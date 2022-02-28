'ABD, Dhawan, Mayank': 8 Players who became superstars after leaving Delhi IPL team
Image: PTI
After struggling for three years at the DD team from 2008-10, AB de Villiers had an outstanding decade long stint with RCB, scoring 4,491 runs in 156 matches. The team also finished as runners-up in 2011 and 2016.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Mayank Agarwal was at DD from 2014-16 before he moved to the Punjab team in 2018, where he has established himself as one of the best openers in IPL.
Image: Twitter@PunjabKings
Pat Cummins had a short stint at DD in 2017 before he moved to KKR in 2017, where he received a whopping Rs 15.5 crore to make him the most expensive overseas player in IPL auction history.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Quinton de Kock also had a relatively unsuccessful stint at DD from 2014-17 before he moved to MI in 2019, where he won the title in 2019 and 2020.
Image: MumbaiIndians.com
Andre Russell perhaps achieved the most stardom after leaving the DD team in 2013 as since then he has scored a staggering 1,642 runs in 77 matches and has also picked up 71 wickets in this time.
Image: BCCI/IPL
While Shikhar Dhawan has had a successful return with the Delhi team, it was not before he went to SRH and became a star there. The Indian opener scored 2,518 runs in 85 matches and also won the title in 2016.
Image: PTI
After leaving DD in 2010, Gautam Gambhir famously went on to lead KKR to the championship in 2012 and 2014.
Image: BCCI
Similarly, David Warner also led SRH to the title in 2016 after leaving the Delhi IPL team in 2013.
Image: PTI