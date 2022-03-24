Abhishek Bachchan's notable performances to watch ahead of 'Dasvi' release
Image: Instagram/@bachchan
'Manmarziyaan' featured a love triangle between the characters essayed by Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. It garnered a positive response from the audience.
Image: A still from 'Manmarziyaan'
Released in 2021, 'Bob Biswas' featured Abhishek Bachchan playing the role of an insurance agent who loses his memory. It also included Chitrangda Singh, Paran Banerjee and other actors in pivotal roles.
Image: 'Bob Biswas' Poster
Directed by Mani Ratnam, 'Yuva' featured an ensemble cast of actors including Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi and others. It received amazing reviews from the audience and critics.
Image: A still from 'Yuva'
Directed by Kookie Gulati. the movie, 'The Big Bull' featured Abhishek essaying the role of Harshad Mehta. Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta and others were seen in supporting roles.
Image: 'The Big Bull' Poster
'Breathe: Into the Shadows' is one of the notable web series of Abhishek Bachchan that premiered on Amazon Prime Video. It was a huge hit among the fans.
Image: 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' Poster
Abhishek Bachchan played the role of Amitabh Bachchan's father in the film, 'Paa' and garnered tons of positive reviews from the audience.
Image: 'Paa' Poster