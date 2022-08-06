Kriti Nayyar
Aug 06 ,2022
Abhishek Kapoor's birthday: 5 notable films by the 'Kai Po Che' director
Image: Instagram/ @gattukapoor
'Kai Po Che': Rajkummar Rao, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Amit Sadh starrer film was much loved by audiences.
Image: Instagram/ @champsushantsinghrajputforever
'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui': Ayushmann Khurrana's romantic comedy was a critical and commercial success.
Image: Instagram/ @bollywoodshaukeen
'Kedarnath': Late Sushant Singh Rajput's film is set against the backdrop of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods. It marked Sara Ali Khan's movie debut.
Image: Instagram/ @bollywood_24x7_
'Fitoor': Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif's film chronicled a passionate love story.
Image: Instagram/ @adityaroykapurfanpage
'Rock On': Abhishek Kapoor's superhit film is based on the lives of 4 musicians who dissolve their band due to misunderstandings, only to reunite years later.
Image: Instagram/ @boxofficewala
