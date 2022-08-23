Prachi Arya
Abhishek Singh's birthday bash: Bhushan Kumar, Mukesh Chhabra & more mark their presence
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
IAS officer turned actor Abhishek Singh's birthday bash turned grand after a plethora of Bollyood stars turned up for the special occasion.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya dons a beige kurta pajama as he attends politician turned actor Abhishek Singh's birthday party.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Casting director-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra was also among the invitees at Abhishek Singh's birthday bash in Mumbai.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh poses for the paps at IAS officer-actor Abhishek Singh's birthday party in Mumbai last night.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
T-series honcho Bhushan Kumar dons blue shirt and denims as he graced Abhishek Singh's starry birthday party.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Vindu Dara Singh donned casuals and posed for the paparazzi at the IAS turned actor's birthday event.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Abhishek Singh poses with actor Mahima Chaudhry at his birthday bash in Mumbai last night.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
