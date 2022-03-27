Academy Awards 2022: Here's the list of all South Asian Oscar nominations
Image: Instagram/@theacademy
'Flee' bagged three Oscar nominations this year - International Feature Film, Animated Feature Film and Documentary (Feature).
Image: Instagram/@rizahmed
'Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom' bagged a nomination in the International Feature Film category.
Image: Instagram/@pawo
'Summer Of Soul' bagged a nomination under the category Documentary (Feature).
Image: Instagram/@jazzbeezy
Riz Ahmed starrer 'The Long Goodbye' has been nominated for Best Short Film (Live Action).
Image: Instagram/@thelonggoodbyeshort
'Three Songs For Benazir' is competing for Oscars in the category Best Documentary (Short Subject).
Image: Netflix
'Writing With Fire' also bagged a nomination in the category - Best Documentary (Feature).
Image: Instagram/@rintuthomas