Acer Chromebooks launched at CES 2022: Check Specifications And Price
Image: Acer
The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 will come with a 13.5" VertiView display built on a 3:2 aspect ratio. The Chromebook is powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor, along with Arm Mali-G57 MC5.
Variants of the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 include up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of on-device storage. The Acer Chromebook 513 will come at a price of $599.99.
The Acer Chromebook 315 comes with a 15.6" FHD display and features an Intel Celeron processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
The Acer Chromebook Spin 315 will be available at a price of $299.99.
Acer Chromebook 314 features a 14" FHD display and the OceanGlass touchpad.
The most affordable model of the series is the Acer Chromebook 314, which is priced at $299.99.
