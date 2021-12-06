Acer Predator Helios 500 launched in India: Price and specifications
Right out of the box, Acer Predator Helios 500 Gaming Laptop comes with top-of-the-line specifications and offers flagship performance, and is available at Rs. 3,79.999.00.
The gaming/high-performance laptop features Intel Core i9 11th generation processor with 8 cores and 16 threads and runs on Windows 10 64 bit OS.
In terms of memory, the gaming laptop from Acer features 64GB of DDR4 RAM (Mhz) and a hybrid storage of 2TB SSD + 1TB HDD, which shall be enough for gamers and creators alike.
On the inside, the Acer Predator Helios 500 gaming laptop features one of the most powerful graphics processors from Nvidia, the GeForce RTX 3080 with 16GB of VRAM.
It has got a huge 17.3" display with an IPS panel and ultra HD resolution. The peak brightness of the display is 1000 nits and it has a refresh rate of 120Hz.
