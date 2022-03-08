ACM Awards 2022 Red Carpet Looks

The 2022 edition of the Academy of Country Music Awards is here. Let's go through the red carpet looks of some of the artists. Starting with Brittney Spencer, who opted for a pink coloured outfit.
Image: Instagram@acmawards
Kelsea Ballerini was seen donned in black coloured attire.
Image: Instagram@acmawards
Carly Pearce looked stunning in the lilac-coloured gown with a thigh-high slit.
Image: Instagram@carlypearce
Priscilla Block made several heads turn in this black coloured outfit.
Image: Instagram@acmawards
Elaina Doré Gossett looked gorgeous in this pink off-shoulder dress.
Image: Instagram@acmawards
Tenille Townes managed to stun the fashion police in this black coloured formal dress.
Image: Instagram@acmawards
Kristin Cavallari gave major fashion goals in this thigh slit attire
Image: Instagram@kristincavallari
Lainey Wilson looked gorgeous in this peacock printed attire.
Image: Instagram@laineywilsonmusic