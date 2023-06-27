Leechhvee Roy
Jun 27 ,2023
Adani Group's journey: From commodity trading to global conglomerate
Gautam Adani, Executive Chairman Adani Enterprises, earned a salary of Rs 2.39 crore in FY 2022-23, Rs 2.12 crore as salary and Rs 0.27 crore as allowances.
His brother Rajesh Adani, the MD of Adani Enterprises, earned a higher salary of Rs 5.60 crore. Rs 3.17 crore as salary and Rs 0.39 crore as allowances.
Other company directors, Pranav Adani and Vinay Prakash, earned salaries of Rs 4.50 crore and Rs 52.25 crore respectively.
Adani Enterprises faced allegations of stock manipulation and financial misdeeds by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research in January 2023.
Gautam Adani stated in the annual report that Hindenburg Research's report aimed to damage the group's reputation and drive down Adani stocks.
The Adani group, founded by Gautam Adani, started as a commodity trading business and has expanded into various sectors such as...
ports, power generation, renewable energy, mining, airports, natural gas, food processing, and infrastructure.
Adani group's first IPO was launched in 1994, and since then, it has diversified its operations and entered businesses like city power and gas distribution.
Adani group made strategic acquisitions, including the Bunyu mine in Indonesia in 2008 and the Carmichael mine in Australia in 2010.
The conglomerate completed demergers of Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Gas at different times, expanding its operations in specific sectors.
Adani group recently acquired Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports, with acquisition of NDTV, and launched the IPO of FMCG company Adani Wilmar.
