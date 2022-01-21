Adele postpones Las Vegas concert, Tom Cruise in 'Doctor Strange 2'?: Hollywood Recap
Image: Instagram/@adele
Pamela Anderson Parts Ways With Her 5th Husband Dan Hayhurst; Files For Divorce
Image: Instagram/@hollywoodstarkids
Tom Cruise Seen On Sets Of Doctor Strange? Fans Divided Over Iron Man's Return In New Film
Image: Instagram/@tomcruiseofficciall
James Bond Producer Says She Would Love To Get Female Director On Board For Next 007 Film
Image: Instagram/@bond_no_time_to_die
Hilary Duff Talks About 'Lizzie McGuire' Revival; Says 'It's Just Kind Of Sitting There'
Image: Instagram/@hillaryduff
Adele Tearfully Postpones Her Las Vegas Residency Due To COVID-19, Says 'Im Really Sorry'
Image: Instagram/@adele
'The Batman': Robert Pattinson's Film To Be Longest Batman Movie Ever Made; Check Run Time
Image: Instagram/@thebatman