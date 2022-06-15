'Adipurush': Prabhas, Kriti Sanon & others spotted in casuals at director Om Raut's house
Actor Kriti Sanon who will be seen playing the role of Sita in Adipurush, was spotted in casuals at director Om Raut's house.
Actor Prabhas who will be seen playing Ram in the mythological drama, was seen waving at paparazzi last night at Om Raut's house.
Director Om Raut and pan-India star Prabhas spotted posing for the shutterbugs outside the filmmaker's house.
Film distributor and actor Rvaeena Tandon's husband, Anil Thadani was also among the stars present at Om Raut's house.
Sunny Singh who will be seen playing Lakshman in the upcoming drama, poses with Kriti outside Raut's residence last night.
Actor Saif who will be seen playing the antogonist in the period drama, interacts with paparazzi with Om Raut and Prabahs alongside.
