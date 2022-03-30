Aditi Rao Hydari: Inside 'Hey Sinamika' star's best traditional looks
Image: Instagram/ @aditiraohydari
Aditi Rao Hydari has impeccable taste when it comes to traditional wear. The red and white ensemble makes the actor look extremely graceful.
Image: Instagram/ @aditiraohydari
The pink suit with heavy golden embroidery is perfect for any festive occasion. Aditi amped up her look with statement earrings.
Image: Instagram/ @aditiraohydari
The floral print co-ord set is the perfect blend of traditional and modern. Not to miss the stunning choker necklace beautifully complementing the look.
Image: Instagram/ @aditiraohydari
The orange-toned saree paired with a multicoloured blouse and heavy jewellery set looks extremely regal.
Image: Instagram/ @aditiraohydari
The 'Hey Sinamika' star dazzles in the red and white co-ord set paired with statement earrings.
Image: Instagram/ @aditiraohydari
The purple coloured velvet lehenga with heavy intricate embroidery is all things stylish. Aditi's soft makeup and minimal accessories perfectly amp up the look.
Image: Instagram/ @aditiraohydari
Aditi is a sight to behold in the floral lehenga with heavy embroidery all over the blouse. The earrings make for the perfect accessory.
Image: Instagram/ @aditiraohydari