Anjali Negi
Mar 19 ,2023
Aditi Rao Hydari looks pretty in pink
Image: @aditiraohydari/Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari shared a set of images on her Instagram handle on Sunday (March 19).
Image: @aditiraohydari/Instagram
She donned a flower printed pink sharara set in her latest post.
Image: @aditiraohydari/Instagram
Aditi teamed her outfit with a pair of statement earrings.
Image: @aditiraohydari/Instagram
Keeping the look simple, the Taj: Divided By Blood actress opted for nude lip colour and straight loose hair.
Image: @aditiraohydari/Instagram
Aditi's stylist Sanam Ratansi also shared pictures of the actress in a green plazo suit.
Image: @sanamratansi/Instagram
