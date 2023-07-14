Niharika Sanjeeiv
Jul 14 ,2023
Aditi Rao Hydari makes a case for a plum floral textured shirt
Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari looks gorgeous in a plum floral printed shirt.
The actress' shirt is from the shelves of Dior.
She accessorised her outfit with chunky Dior earrings.
She has kept her makeup light with kohl-rimmed eyes and has left her hair loose.
She struck a pose in style.
