Sneha Biswas
Aug 06 ,2022
Aditya Narayan's birthday: A look at adorable pics of 'Shaapit' actor with daughter Tvisha
Aditya Narayan is currently reaping the joys of parenthood as he and his wife Shweta Agarwal Jha welcomed their first child in February.
Image: Instagram@adityanarayanofficial
The couple named their baby girl, Tvisha Narayan Jha.
Image: Instagram@adityanarayanofficial
During an interactive session on Instagram, Aditya opened up about the meaning of his daughter's name which means 'Splendour Lustre Light Sun-Rays.'
Image: Instagram@adityanarayanofficial
Ever since Aditya became a father he has been actively treating fans with adorable glimpses of his daughter.
Image: Instagram@adityanarayanofficial
Aditya and Tvisha are often seen shelling out some major father-daughter goals through their adorable pictures.
Image: Instagram@adityanarayanofficial
Aditya and his wife Shweta first met on the sets of Vikram Bhatt's 2010 horror adventure film 'Shaapit' and the duo tied the knot after 10 years of dating.
Image: Instagram@adityanarayanofficial
This is a glimpse of Aditya and Tvisha's official photoshoot when the latter turned 3 months old.
Image: Instagram@adityanarayanofficial
