Anjali Choudhury
Jun 26 ,2023
Aditya Roy Kapur to Saif Ali Khan: Traditional men's outfits for Eid 2023
Image: Aditya Roy Kapur/Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra wore an ethnic red kurta teamed with a white dhoti and matching footwear.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Rajkummar Rao opted for a classic yellow kurta paired with white pants and beige shoes.
Image: Rajkummar Rao/Instagram
Varun Dhawan posed in front of the paparazzi in a cream-coloured ethnic outfit paired with black shoes.
Image: Viral Bhayani
Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper in a maroon short kurta paired with black pants and shoes.
Image: Aditya Roy Kapur/Instagran
Saif Ali Khan exuded royalty in a green kurta teamed with white pants and brown shoes.
Image: Saif Ali Khan/Instagram
Ishaan Khattar opted for a cool and comfy look as he wore a blue kurta with matching trousers.
Image: Ishaan Khattar/Instagram
Kartik Aaryan wore an embroidered blue kurta during a festive occasion and completed his look with wavy hairdo.
Image: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram
Arjun Kapoor opted for an all-black kurta during one of his photoshoots.
Image: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram
Find Out More