Aditya Roy Kapur’s Birthday: 5 movies that prove his acting mettle
Image: Instagram/ @Adityaroykapur
'Aashiqui 2': The Mohit Suri directorial not only became a massive hit but established Aditya Roy Kapur as a phenomenal performer. He essayed the role of a falling singer Rahul Jaykar, who falls in love with Arohi ( Shraddha Kapoor).
Image: Instagram/ @aasgiqui_2
'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani': Aditya essayed the role of Ranbir Kapoor's close friend Avi, who enjoyed every moment of his life but was clueless about his career. The audience related to his character, making this movie one of his most loved ones.
Image: Instagram/ @derin.deniz35
'Fitoor': Based on Charles Dickens' 1861 novel 'Great Expectations', Aditya was seen romancing Katrina Kaif in the Abhishek Kapoor directorial. His Kashmiri lover boy role stunned the audience.
Image: Instagram/ @nengpuput.film
'Ludo': The black comedy crime film, wherein Aditya essayed the role of Akash Chauhan, garnered positive reviews for its stellar cast, direction and screenplay. It was released on Netflix last year.
Image: Instagram/ @Adityaroykapur
'Malang': The 2020 action thriller saw Aditya Roy romancing Disha Patani. He was seen in a fierce and aggressive avatar in the film, which became a commercial hit.
Image: Instagram/ @Adityaroykapur