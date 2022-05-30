Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar & 'Major' team receives grand welcome in Vizag head of release
Adivi Sesh is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Major' and attended a pre-release film screening in Vizag with the team of the movie.
He was joined by his co-star Saiee Manjrekar and other team members, as they stood in a jeep and were followed by a number of fans on the streets of Vizag.
The team received a grand welcome as they attended the pre-release film screening of 'Major', before its release on June 3, 2022.
They were also joined by Shobhita Dhulipala, who will play a pivotal role in the film. She graced the event in an elegant gold saree.
A massive crowd gathered to watch the special screening of the biopic based on the life of Major Unnikrishnan.
The audience saluted and waved the Indian flag as they watched the film about the 26/11 Mumbai attacks that shook the city to its core.
