Swati Singh
Aug 15 ,2022
Adnan Sami's birthday: 'Tera Chehra' to 'Noor E Khuda', list of top songs by artiste
Image: Twitter@Habib_Avi
Crooned by Adnan Sami, Tera Chehra broke sales records by becoming India’s best-selling album of 2002.
Image: Twitter@equity_lover
Sung by Adnan Sami, Ishq Hota Nahin Sabke Liye stresses how love is only meant for a lucky few.
Image: Twitter@Shubham_Neuro
The popular song, Kabhi To Nazar Milao marked Asha Bhosle and Sami's collaboration.
adnansamiworld
Aye Udi Udi is from the 2002 romantic drama Saathiya and had music composed by AR Rahman and lyrics by Gulzar, while Adnan Sami lent his voice to the song.
Image: Twitter@dograjournalist
The song is from the Kabir Khan-directorial, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and has been sung by Adnan Sami
Image: Twitter@CricCrazyVeer
Crooned by Adnan Sami, the song is from the 2010 hit film My Name is Khan.
Image: Twitter@UsamaBInNoor3
