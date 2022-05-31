Adorable glimpses that show TV star Shaheer Sheikh's precious bond with wife Ruchikaa
Image: Instagram/ @shaheernsheikh
TV actor Shaheer Sheikh often treats fans with adorable glimpses alongside his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor.
Image: Instagram/ @shaheernsheikh
The couple, who tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2020, became parents to daughter Anaya in September last year.
Image: Instagram/ @shaheernsheikh
The much-adored telly town couple poses for an adorable selfie, with Ruchikaa resting her head on Shaheer's shoulder.
Image: Instagram/ @shaheernsheikh
The couple seems to love stepping out in matching outfits and this picture is proof. Clad in red and black checkered shirts, Shaheer and Ruchikaa pose amid a picturesque location.
Image: Instagram/ @shaheernsheikh
The lovebirds look uber-cool in their winter attires as they pose amid snow-capped mountains.
Image: Instagram/ @ruchikaakapoor
Ruchikaa holds the 'Pavitra Rishta' actor closely as the couple enjoys their date night.
