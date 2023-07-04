Anjali Negi
Jul 04 ,2023
AESPA Karina, (G)I-DLE Shuhua wear same denim dress
Image: Twitter
(G)I-DLE's Shu Hua wore the Chelsea denim dress in a recent music video from her album titled Queencard.
Image: Twitter
The K-Pop star wore her outfit with a gold heart and bowtie necklace.
Image: Twitter
LE SSERAFIM's Sakura was also seen in the same dress for one of her performances.
Image: Twitter
She styled it with a choker and ponytail.
Image: Twitter
AESPA's Winter sported the denim ensemble for one of her live performances.
Image: Twitter
The singer paired it with a brown scarf and tied up hair.
Image: Twitter
While Shuhua wore the dress for a music video shoot, the other two stars chose it for their music show performances.
Image: Twitter
