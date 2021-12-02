AEW Dynamite results: Atlanta Street Fight steals the show
In the main event, Cody Rhodes took on Andrade El Idolo in an Atlanta Street Fight and it definitely stole the show.
Image: @AEW/Twitter
American rapper T-Pain was also in attendance and assisted Cody by providing him with a steel chair.
Image: @AEW/Twitter
Brandi Rhodes lit a table on fire and Cody performed a modified suplex on El Idolo to finish off the fight and win.
Image: @AEW/Twitter
Elsewhere, Wardlow defeated AC Adams after four powerbombs in a row, CM Punk defeated Lee Moriarty, Darby Allin and Sting beat Gunn Club and Ruby Soho defeated Kris Statlander.
Image: @AEW/Twitter