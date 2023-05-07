Saksham nagar
May 07 ,2023
Afghan players ruling the IPL
Image: BCCI/IPL
A look at the Afghan players and their performances in the Indian Premier League 2023.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Fazalhaq Farooqi till now has played two matches for SRH in IPL 2023 and has been able to pick seven wickets at an average of 18.00.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Playing for LSG Naveen Ul Haq has been one stand-out player of his team and has taken seven wickets in five matches at an economy of 6.13.
Image: AP
Rahmanullah Gurbaz has performed well for KKR in IPL 2023 and has scored 183 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 144.09.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Noor Ahmad has been one of the finds of IPL 2023 and playing for GT he has taken 10 wickets from six matches.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Rashid Khan is the biggest Afghani name in IPL 2023 and while playing for GT he has taken 18 wickets from 10 matches and is also in the top wicket-takers list.
Image: BCCI/IPL
