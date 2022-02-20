Afsana Khan ties knot with Saajz: A sneak peek into the couple's wedding pictures
'Titliyaan' singer Afsana Khan recently tied the knot with Saajz. Post their wedding, the couple shared loved up pictures from their big day.
Image: Instagram@itsafsanakhan
The newlyweds looked royal in their wedding attires and in this picture, the groom is seen planting a kiss on his wife.
Image: Instagram@itsafsanakhan
Afsana ditched the traditional red colour lehenga for the wedding and opted for a beautiful orange coloured outfit.
Image: Instagram@itsafsanakhan
The couple looks beautiful in their traditional wedding attires as they pose together.
Image: Instagram@itsafsanakhan
Afsana had a quick change of lehenga, during the jaimala she opted for a silk orange coloured lehenga with golden work on it.
Image: Instagram@itsafsanakhan
The Punjabi playback singer, Afsana Khan, had garnered immense fame and recognition in the reality show, 'Bigg Boss 15.'
Image: Instagram@itsafsanakhan
Sharing the pictures, the well-known singer captioned the post as " r happily ever after begins now #afsaajz (sic)."
Image: Instagram@itsafsanakhan