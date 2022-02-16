After 'All Of Us Are Dead'; Watch these Korean zombie films
'Train To Busan': The film's events majorly take place on a high-speed train from Seoul to Busan as a zombie apocalypse suddenly breaks out and wreaks havoc in the country.
'Rampant': Directed by Kim Sung-hoon, the period action zombie film features a clash between two powerful forces amid a spreading zombie plague.
'Seoul Station': The animated zombie flick served as a prequel to the live-action film 'Train to Busan', showcasing how the zombie epidemic began in South Korea.
'The Odd Family: Zombie On Sale': Directed by Lee Min-jae, the 2019 South Korean zombie comedy stars Jung Jae-young, Kim Nam-gil, Uhm Ji-won, Lee Soo-kyung among others in pivotal roles.
'The Wailing': The film revolves around a policeman as he investigates a series of mysterious killings and illnesses in a Korean village, so that he can save his daughter.
'Peninsula': Coming as a standalone sequel to the 2016 film 'Train to Busan', the horror heist film stars Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun among others.
'#Alive': The 2020 zombie flick is about a video game live streamer, who struggles to survive during a zombie apocalypse.
