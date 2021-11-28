After 'Bruised', here are some more female-centric action films to watch
Haywire is full of unexpected twists as it witnesses a trained operative, who unknowingly has dinner with someone who is part of a conspiracy to kill her.
Image: Twitter/@LukeAndyWalker
Helmed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman stars Gal Gadot as an Amazonian warrior goddess who must stop Ares from destroying the world.
Image: Twitter/@Targ_Nation
Right from her days in training to her mission for revenge, The Villainess is about a young assassin and includes several chases and action sequences.
Image: Twitter/@HubertVigilla
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 follows a former assassin who must avenge associates who betrayed her after ruining her wedding reception.
Image: Twitter/@TarantinoWorld
Starring Charlize Theron, The Old Guard is a thriller about the leader of a mercenary team with regenerative abilities, who must fight off CIA agents who want to get a hold of her.
Image: Twitter/@vibes__N