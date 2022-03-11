After 'Maaran'; Watch these superhit movies starring Dhanush
'Raanjhanaa': The film stars Dhanush as a Tamil Hindu boy named Kundan and Sonam Kapoor as a girl from a Muslim orthodox family named Zoya. The movie revolves around the complicated relationship between the two characters.
'Atrangi Re': The Aanand L Rai directorial put forth an unusual love story between the leading trio Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.
'Vada Chennai': Directed by Vettri Maaran, the film starred Dhanush as Anbu, a skilled carrom player who gets embroiled in a gang war between two rival gangsters.
'Asuran': The 2019 action drama is largely inspired by the real-life 1968 Kilvenmani massacre. It starred Dhanush, Manju Warrier, Prakash Raj, Ken Karunas among others in pivotal roles.
'Velaiyilla Pattathari': The 2014 Tamila action drama saw Dhanush as a jobless young man who gets to redeem himself.
'Shamitabh': Dhanush starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Akshara Haasan in the R. Balki directorial.
'Maryan': The film revolves around a contract worker in Sudan, who gets abducted by mercenaries as his lover back in India awiats his return.
