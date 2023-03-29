Hardika Gupta
Mar 29 ,2023
Ahan Shetty, Tania Shroff look adorable together
Image: Varinder Chawla
Tania Shroff turned a year older on March 29. She hosted a grand birthday party for her friends from the industry.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Her longtime boyfriend Ahan Shetty attended the birthday celebrations.
Image: Varinder Chawla
They posed for the shutterbugs outside the venue.
Image: Varinder Chawla
While Tania wore a black backless jumpsuit, Ahan sported a black T-shirt teamed with matching pants and an animal-print shirt.
Image: Varinder Chawla
They looked adorable together.
Image: Varinder Chawla
