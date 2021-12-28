Ahan Shetty's Birthday: See if you can recognize the actor in his cute childhood pics
Image: Instagram/@ahan.shetty
Ahan Shetty posted this picture consisting of him, Athiya and Suniel Shetty and took a dig at himself for the way his ears looked in the photo.
Image: Instagram/@ahan.shetty
The 'Tadap' actor left his fans in awe when he shared a beautiful childhood memory of him and his father riding a bike together.
Image: Instagram/@ahan.shetty
Ahan Shetty shared this picture on the occasion of Father's Day in which he can be seen sitting in his father, Suniel Shetty's lap.
Image: Instagram/@ahan.shetty
Ahan Shetty posted a cute picture of himself a while ago on his official Instagram handle in which he was seen with a quirky expression on his face.
Image: Instagram/@ahan.shetty
Ahan Shetty's sister, Athiya revealed an unseen picture of her and her brother from their childhood in which she can be seen lovingly hugging him from the back.
Image: Instagram/@athiyashetty
Suniel Shetty went down memory lane and shared a gleeful picture of him and his son that depicted their fun football time together with matching caps.
Image: Instagram/@suniel.shetty
Suniel Shetty took to his Instagram handle and shared a cute picture of his son, Ahan Shetty from his childhood where he was having a ball with him in the swimming pool.
Image: Instagram/@suniel.shetty