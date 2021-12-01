Ahead of '83' release, here are top 5 box office hits during Christmas period
1: The highest-grossing Christmas release, is 'Dangal', which in 2016 earned over Rs 385 crore. The film on the success of young wrestlers coached by their father became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time.
2: Rajkumar Hirani's 'PK', a story of an alien landing on Earth, and raising questions around religion, earned around Rs 340 crore at the box office. It had released in 2014.
3: The sequel of 'Ek Tha Tiger', titled 'Tiger Zinda Hai' minted around Rs 339 crore at the Indian box office in 2017, and traced the story of a spy taking on a terrorist operations.
4: 'Dhoom 3' had in 2013 established the record for the highest-grossing movie around Christmas with Rs 287 crore. However, the film of a high-end thief chased by police, was later beaten by 'Dangal' and others.
5: The second cop character of Rohit Shetty's franchise, Simmba, who was funny and intense in equal measure, earned around Rs 240 crore at the box office. It had released in 2018.
