'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'- The 2016 film starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput is based on the life of India's most successful cricketers MS Dhoni. The sports legend is not only known for his batting prowess but also for his impeccable wicket-keeping capabilities. The film also starred Kiara Advani and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles Image: Twitter/ @Msdthefilm