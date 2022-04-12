Ahead of Alia and Ranbir's wedding, here's a look at the duo's throwback family photos
As Bollywood's one of the most loved couples- Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot, let us revisit some of the throwback pictures when Alia was spotted spending time with her beau Ranbir Kapoor and his family.
Image: Instagram@neetu54
The much-loved couple has been dating each other for more than two years now. Alia Bhatt is soon going to be a part of the Kapoor family. The actor shares a very special bond with Neetu Kapoor and this picture is proof of that.
Image: Instagram@neetu54
From parties to family get-togethers Alia Bhatt was a part of every celebration of the Kapoor family. This picture is from one of the Christmas celebrations of the family. It features late actor Rishi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and many others.
Image: Instagram@neetu54
In this picture, Alia Bhatt can be seen posing with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her daughter Samara Sahni, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. Sharing the photo, Neetu Kapoor captioned the post as "My Word."
Image: Instagram@neetu54
This is a throwback picture of when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya joined Alia and RK in New York and spent time with late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.
This photo is from the 2019 new year celebrations and clearly depicts the Kapoor family's close bond.
Image: Instagram@neetu54
This picture features Alia's mother Soni Razdan posing with Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Both the mothers are all smiles as they pose with each other.
Image: Instagram@neetu54