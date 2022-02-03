Ahead of Alia Bhatt's RRR release, revisiting her stellar movie performances
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Based on Chetan Bhagat's 2009 novel '2 States: The Story of My Marriage,' the movie '2 States' featured Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor in the lead. It garnered praise for its cast performances, music and much more.
Image: A Still from '2 States'
'Badrinath ki Dulhania' has been among the notable movies of Alia Bhatt featuring opposite Varun Dhawan. the movie was a huge success at the box office.
Image: 'Badrinath ki Dulhania' Poster
Alia Bhatt essayed a significant role in the film, 'Gully Boy' which was inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers Divine and Naezy.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Written and directed by Abhishek Chaubey, 'Udta Punjab' was a success among the audience with Alia Bhatt receiving critical acclaim for her performance.
Image: 'Udta Punjab' Poster
Alia Bhatt received a massive breakthrough with her stellar performance in her second film, 'Highway.' It was written and directed by Imtiaz Ali.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, 'Raazi' was among the prominent movies of Alia Bhatt that garnered her numerous awards and accolades.
Image: A Still from 'Raazi'
Alia Bhatt essayed the lead role in the 2016 movie, 'Dear Zindagi' and her performance in the film was highly appreciated by the audience.
Image: A Still from 'Dear Zindagi'