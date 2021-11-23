Ahead of 'Aranyak' release, top female cop oriented Bollywood movies to add to watchlist
Image: Instagram/@raveenatandon
Directed by Prakash Jha, 'Jai Gangaajal' features Priyanka Chopra as the Superintendent of Police, Abha Mathur who single-handedly fights against corrupt powerful politicians
Image: A still from 'Jai Gangaajal' movie
'Drishyam' depicted Tabu in an iconic cop role which earned her fans' compliments for essaying the role of IGP Meera Deshmukh in the movie
Image: Drishyam Official Poster
Hema Malini played a significant role of Inspector Durga Devi Singh in the movie, 'Andhaa Kaanoon' alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth
Image: A still from 'Andhaa Kaanoon' movie
'Mardaani 2' features Rani Mukerjee in the lead in which she follows a 21-year-old murderer and rapist. She received tons of praise for her cop role in the film.
Image: 'Mardaani 2' Official Poster
Dimple Kapadia essayed the lead role of a police officer in the film, 'Zakhmi Aurat' in which she strongly seeks revenge on her rapists
Image: Instagram/fanpage