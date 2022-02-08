Ahead of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' revisiting Tiger Shroff's action dramas
Bollywood star Tiger Shroff made his debut with the 2014 film 'Heropanti' alongside Kriti Sanon. The romance action drama gave the actor a good start in showbiz.
The actor's 2016 action-drama 'Baaghi' was welcomed by the audience with an open heart. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor.
While Tiger Shroff's 'Munna Michael' was a dance musical, it had much-loved action by the actor.
The second instalment in the 'Baaghi' series saw a whole new action avatar of Tiger Shroff.
'Baaghi 3' was also an action drama that revolved around Tiger Shroff's character Ronnie, who goes to Syria to rescue his brother.
Tiger Shroff starred alongside Hrithik Roshan in the 2019 film 'War' which came out to be the actor's one of the biggest hit films.
