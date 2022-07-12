Nehal Gautam
Jul 12 ,2022
Ahead of 'Ek Villain Returns' release, a look at notable Bollywood movie sequels
Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor
‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’ was a superhit sequle to the 2011 film ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama.’
Image: ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’ Poster
A sequel to the 2011 film ‘Tanu Weds Manu,’ ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ featured Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan in the lead.
Image: A Still from ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’
‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai,’ the sequel to 'Munna Bhai MBBS,' was a massive hit among the audience.
Image: A Still from ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai'
‘Angrezi Medium’ was a spiritual sequel to the film ‘Hindi Medium.’ the sequel managed to get amazing reviews from the fans.
Image: A Still from ‘Angrezi Medium’
The Dhoom movie series garnered immense love from the audience. 'Dhoom 2' and 'Dhoom 3' managed to mint a good amount at the box office.
Image: A Still from 'Dhoom 2'
The comedy movie series, 'Golmaal' has been a huge hit among the audience. The latest film 'Golmaal Again' received positive reviews.
Image: A Still from 'Golmaal Again'
‘Singham Returns,' sequel to the 2011 movie, broke several records at the box office.
Image: A Still from ‘Singham Returns’
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was a massive hit among the audience. It was a standalone sequel to the 2007 film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa.'
Image: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Poster
