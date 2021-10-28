Ahead of 'Far From Home', 10 actors who played Spider-Man
The first actor to portray Spider-Man was Paul Soles who did so as a voice in the ABC animated series from 1967 to 1970.
Nicholas Hammond then became the first to play the superhero in the live action series The Amazing Spider-Man from 1977 to 1979.
Tobey Maguire was the first actor to star in a Spider-Man feature film and starred in 3 movies, from 2002 to 2007.
Andrew Garfield starred in two films, The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and its sequel in 2014.
Tom Holland, current Spider-Man, started with Captain America: Civil War, then Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home & now will star in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
How I met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris lent his voice to Spider-Man in MTV's Spider-Man: The New Animated Series in 2003.
Shameik Moore voiced Spider-Man in the first animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spidey Verse in 2018.
Jake Johnson played a older version of the superhero in another dimension in Spider-Man: Into the Spidey Verse.
Chris Pine plays Spider-Man in a different dimension as a mentor in Spider-Man: Into the Spidey Verse.
Nicolas Cage voiced a 1930s alternate version of the superhero in Spider-Man: Into the Spidey Verse.
