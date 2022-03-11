Ahead of IND vs SL 2nd Test, a throwback to India's last Pink ball Test; See pics
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
India and England faced each other in the Pink Ball Test in Ahmedabad and it was Virat Kohli's team that won the match by 10 wickets.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Axar Patel picked up 6 wickets and conceded 38 runs as England were bowled out for just 112 runs in their 1st innings.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Zack Crawley was the only England Batsman who scored a half-century in the first innings. The opener scored 53 runs before being trapped LBW by Axar Patel.
Image: ICC/ Twitter
Rohit Sharma who opened the innings was the only Indian batter to cross the fifty run mark as he scored 66 runs before being dismissed by Jack Leach. Team India were bowled out for 145 runs.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Joe Root led the team from the front with the ball picking up five Indian wickets. The England skipper finished the first innings with figures of 5/8
Image: England Cricket/ Twitter
Axar Patel was once again brilliant with the ball in the second innings as he picked up 5 wickets to finish the match with an 11 wicket haul.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Ben Stokes was the only England batsman to put up some fight in the second innings scoring 25 runs before being dismissed by R Ashwin.
Image: ICC/ Twitter