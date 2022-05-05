Ahead of 'Janhit Mein Jaari,' a look at Nushrratt Bharuccha's notable performances
Image: Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha
The movie 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' featured Nushrratt Bharuccha essaying one of the lead roles. She played the role of Chiku in the film and garnered positive reviews for her performance.
Image: 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' Movie Poster
Nushrratt Bharuccha played the main antagonist in the film 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' which also featured Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles.
Image: A Still from 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'
Nushrratt Bharuccha played a significant role of a computer teacher in the sports black comedy film 'Chhalaang' directed by Hansal Mehta.
Image: A Still from 'Chhalaang'
Nushrratt performance in the Hindi anthology film 'Ajeeb Daastaans' was highly appreciated by her fans.
Image: A Still from 'Ajeeb Daastaans'
Directed by Vishal Furia, the movie 'Chhorii' depicted Nushratt in the lead essaying the role of Sakshi Devi. It was a remake of the Marathi film 'Lapachhapi.'
Image: 'Chhorri' Movie Poster
Released in 2022, 'Hurdang' featured Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal opposite each other. The movie is set against the backdrop of student turmoil in 1990 in Allahabad.
Image: A Still from 'Hurdang'