Ahead of 'Jersey', 10 actors who turned cricketers in sports-based films
Image: Instagram/@
Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey,' is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name, which is a story of a cricketer who returns to cricket in his mid-30s and tries to live up to the promise to his son. It releases on Dec 31.
Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor
Ranveer Singh stars in the role of former Indian legend Kapil Dev & the film traces India's victory in the 1983 World Cup. The film releases on December 24.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput starred in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' in 2016, which was the biopic of former Indian Captain MS Dhoni.
Image: Instagram/@sushantsinghrajput
Aamir Khan starred in 'Lagaan' in 2001, where villagers take on Britishers, who were ruling India at that time, for a cricket match that will determine if they will play three times taxes or no taxes.
Image: Instagram/@aamirkhanproductions
Akshay Kumar played an aspiring fast bowler in 'Patiala House' in 2011. His character battles his passion for the game, amid the reservations his father has for him representing England team.
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar
Not many might be aware but legend Dev Anand had played the role of a cricket in 'Love Marriage' in 1959. The plot revolved a love story of a small-town cricketer who lands in Mumbai.
Image:PTI
Dulquer Salmaan played the Indian Cricket Captain in 'The Zoya Factor' in 2019, which traced story of a girl who becomes a lucky charm for the team.
Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan
Emraan Hashmi starred in 'Azhar' in 2016, a movie which traced the journey of former Indian Cricket Captain Mohammad Azharuddin.
Image: Instagram/@therealemraan
Not just male stars, even Rani Mukerji had played a cricketer in 'Dil Bole Hadippa' in 2009, who takes a man's look, to represent the cricket team.
Image: Instagram/@yrf
Shreyas Talpade starred in 'Iqbal' in 2005, in the role of a speech and hearing impaired character, who chases his passion to play for India.
Image: Instagram/@shreyastalpade27
Taapsee Pannu too has portrayed a cricketer and plays the role of Indian women's team captain Mithali Raj in 'Shabaash Mithu'. The venture is expected to release in 2022.
Image: Instagram/@taapsee