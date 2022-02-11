Ahead of Jurassic World: Dominion, watch these popular movies from the franchise
Jurassic Park (1994): Steven Spielberg launched the franchise about dinosaurs in a grand way in a story of predators breaking free as a group of experts arrive to review an island theme park.
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997): The sequel was set four years after the events of 'Jurassic Park' where the survivors of the first part seek to review the situation at another island amid a conflict with the dinosaur-cloning company.
Jurassic Park III (2001) : The film portrayed Dr Alan Grant, played by Sam Neill, being sent by a wealthy couple to oversee the second island where dinosaurs were bred, before the real motive & an accident lead to chaos.
Jurassic World (2015): The franchise was rebooted 15 years later, and this time it was animal expert, played by Chris Pratt, who has to save people when one dinosaur goes on a rampage at Isla Nublar.
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018): Owen and Claire return to the island to protect the dinosaurs from a volcanic eruption, where they find more dinosaurs and a conspiracy by a mercenary team.
Jurassic World Dominion: The characters from the earlier 'Jurassic Park' are back for the newest film and the plot is set four years after the last installment, and witnesses arrival of dinosaurs, whose origins date back millions of years.
