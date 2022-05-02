Ahead of Met Gala 2022, here are Kim Kardashian's previous head-turning looks
Image: Instagram/@kkwwrld
Kim Kardashian made her Met Gala debut in 2013 as a plus one with Kanye West. The actor flaunted her baby bump in a floral dress.
Image: Twitter/@philippawarr
In 2014, the actor wore a strapless blue and black coloured gown with a thigh-high slit.
Image: Twitter/@jashaydeecm_
At the 2015 Met Gala, the beauty mogul graced the red carpet in a Roberto Cavalli gown.
Image: Instagram/@kkwwrld
Kim Kardashian turned heads in a metallic Balmain gown at the 2016 Met Gala.
Image: Instagram/@kkwwrld
Kim Kardashian looked drop-dead gorgeous in an off-shoulder white coloured gown on the red carpet of the 2017 Met Gala.
Image: Instagram/@kkwwrld
Her metallic golden coloured Versace bodycon gown at the 2018 Met Gala.
Image: Instagram/@kkwwrld
She grabbed eyeballs in a dripping water-themed Thierry Mugler dress at the 2019 Met Gala.
Image: Instagram/@kkwwrld
Kim Kardashian made several headlines as she arrived in a head-to-toe black coloured bodysuit at the 2021 Met Gala.
Image: Instagram/@kkwwrld