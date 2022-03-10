Ahead of 'Radhe Shyam,' a look at Pooja Hegde's monochrome looks for the film's promotions
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja
Pooja Hegde opted for a white full-sleeved bodycon dress with a turtle neck for the first day of promotions of 'Radhe Shyam.' She tied her hair in a braid and looked gorgeous.
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja
The actor wore a black pantsuit with silver stripes. She looked absolutely glamorous and gave away some Boss Lady vibes.
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja
Pooja Hegde stunned in a red coloured set with a flared-sleeved top and pants. She accessorised her look with golden earrings and tied her hair in a bun.
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja
Pooja Hegde looked supercute in a purple halter-neck dress with long fringes.
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja
Her green top and skirt look was surely gorgeous. The skirt had a thigh-high slit that gave it an edgy look.
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja
The actor stunned in a white coloured top and matching pants. The one-shoulder top made her look drop-dead gorgeous.
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja