Ahead of 'Radhe Shyam'; Watch these blockbuster hits starring Prabhas
Image: Instagram/ @actorprabhas
'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion': The 'Baahubali' franchise made Prabhas a pan India star and one of the most sought after names in the entertainment industry.
Image: Instagram/ @baahubalimovie
'Baahubali: The Beginning': Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, the magnum opus also starred Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah among others in pivotal roles.
Image: Instagram/ @baahubalimovie
In 2004, Prabhas played the lead character in Sobhan’s 'Varsham'. Apart from Prabhas, the film cast included Trisha Krishnan and Gopichand as lead characters.
Image: Instagram/ @national.star.prabhas
'Mirchi': One of the most celebrated films of the actor, the romantic actioner also starred Anushka Shetty in the lead role.
Image: Instagram/ @maa_prabhas
'Darling': The Karunakaran directorial showcased Prabhas' youthful side as he starred as a college student alongside Kajal Aggarwal, Shraddha Das, and Prabhu.
Image: Instagram/ @darlingprabhasdiehardfans
'Chatrapathi': The 2005 film marked Prabhas and SS Rajamouli's first collaboration. It also cast Shriya Saran as Prabhas' co-lead.
Image: Instagram/ @prabhas_heart
'Billa': The Meher Ramesh directorial was an official adaptation of the Hindi film 'Don' and also starred Anushka Shetty, Krishnam Raju, Hansika Motwani among others.
Image: Instagram/ @prabhaswwfans