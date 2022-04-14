Ahead of Ranbir-Alia's wedding; check out 'Highway' star's dazzling bridal looks
Image: Instagram/ @alialover_88
While Alia Bhatt will be donning her dream wedding attire at her nuptials with Ranbir Kapoor, the actor has previously made fans swoon over her bridal avatars.
Image: Instagram/ @alialover_88
Alia opted for a gorgeous blush pink bridal attire for an advertisement shoot. Here she can be seen posing with popular Henna artist Veena Nagda.
Image: Instagram/ @veenanagda
Alia is a sight to behold in this dreamy wedding attire with intricate embroidery all over. The outfit has been amped up with stunning jewellery pieces, including a maang tikka.
Image: Instagram/ @alialover_88
In this still from the film 'Raazi', Alia looks beautiful clad in a pink attire with a green dupatta.
Image: Instagram/ @alialover_88
Alia dressed up in another stunning bridal look for a commercial for Mohey Fashion. With a Gajra decorated in her hair, the actor looks splendid as she beams with joy.
Image: Instagram/ @hereforaliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt looked stunning in her bridal avatar in the concluding scene of the film '2 States', when she marries Arjun Kapoor.
Image: Instagram/ @alialover_88