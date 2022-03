Nagina is a 1986 fantasy romantic film, produced and directed by Harmesh Malhotra, with a screenplay written by Ravi Kapoor and story by Jagmohan Kapoor. The film stars Sridevi as Rajni, a Nāginī who marries a civilian to avenge the death of her spouse at the hands of an evil saint. It also stars Rishi Kapoor, Komal Mahuvakar, Amrish Puri, Sushma Seth and Prem Chopra. IMAGE: Instagram/ravisara7