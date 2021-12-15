Ahead of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' here are all MCU movies featuring Tom Holland's Spidey
Tom Holland made his Marvel debut with the 2016 film 'Captain America: Civil War.' The film revealed Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, has been keeping tabs on all heroic activities of Peter Parker. In his fight against Captain America, he recruited him to join forces.
The 2017 film 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' came as Tom Holland's Peter Parker's first solo film. The movie introduced his high-school life, his best friend, Ned, and also his potential love interest, Michelle.
Tom Holland's Peter Parker played a crucial role in the battle against Thanos in the 2018 film 'Avengers: Infinity War.' He not only helped Iron Man in his mission but also saved Doctor Strange's life. However, he was a victim of Thanos' snap and came back in Avengers: Endgame.
Holland showed up again as Spidey in 2019's massive MCU stopper 'Avengers: Endgame.' His suit's instant kill feature was a huge help in the war against Thanos.
Tom Holland was last seen in his second solo film 'Spider-Man: Far From Home,' in which he fought against Mysterio. The movie ended with Mysterio destroying Peter Parker's image by false accusations. The upcoming 'Spider-Man: Far From Home,' will follow the events of this 2019 film.
Not Peter Parker, but Mysterio's viral video made an appearance in the mid-credits scenes of the latest film 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage.' Therefore, Eddie Brock and his alter ego Venom are expected to appear in the upcoming Tom Holland starrer
