Ahead of 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'; a look at Randeep Hooda's other noteworthy projects
Image: Instagram/ @randeephooda
'Highway': One of Randeep Hooda's most celebrated films, the Alia Bhatt co-starrer was about a girl who discovers freedom after being kidnapped.
Image: Instagram/ @film_perspectives
'Sarbjit': The film revolved around the eponymous character who spent decades in jail for alleged terrorism. It was directed by Omung Kumar.
Image: Instagram/ @randeephooda
'Extraction': The actor appeared in a pivotal role alongside Chris Hemsworth in the 2020 action thriller.
Image: Instagram/ @randeephooda
'Laal Rang': The 2016 black comedy crime film starred Randeep Hooda, Akshay Oberoi and Piaa Bajpai in lead roles.
Image: Twitter/ @123bollywood
'Main Aur Charles': The film narrates the tale of the Indian Origin French serial killer Charles Sobhraj. It was directed by Prawaal Raman.
Image: Instagram/ @randeephooda
'Heroine': The Madhur Bhandarkar directorial saw Randeep take on a pivotal role alongside Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Rampal.
Image: Twitter/ @roselynnpereira