Ahead of 'The Adam Project,' here are some sci-fi films starring Ryan Reynolds
The DC superhero film 'Green Lantern' starred Ryan Reynolds in the lead role. The film was based on DC Comics superhero, who defeats the evil Parallax.
The 2013 action-comedy 'R.I.P.D.' saw Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges in the lead roles. The film followed a detective, who joined the Rest In Peace Department after his death.
Ryan Reynolds wowed the audience with the 2016 film 'Deadpool.' The film was based on a mutant Deadpool from Marvel Comics.
The 2015 sci-fi film 'Self/Less' starred Ryan Reynolds and Ben Kingsley. The film's plot revolved around an artificially-grown body, who gets the mind of a terminally ill billionaire.
Ryan Reynolds shared the screen space with Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson in the sci-fi horror film 'Life.'
Ryan Reynolds recently starred in the action-comedy 'Free Guy.' The film followed a video game character, who sets himself free in a world of no limits.
