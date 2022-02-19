Ahead of 'The Batman'; Watch these Robert Pattinson films
'Good Time': American crime thriller film stars Robert Pattinson as a robber who tries to free his mentally disabled brother, while also dodging his own capture.
'The Lighthouse': Directed and produced by Robert Eggers, the film stars Robert and Willem Dafoe as two lighthouse keepers who descend into madness when a storm leaves them stranded.
'The Lost City of Z': The biographical adventure drama is based on the 2009 book of the same name by David Grann. It also stars Tom Holland, Charlie Hunnam among others.
'The Rover': Written and directed by David Michôd, the film stars Guy Pearce and Robert Pattinson in pivotal roles.
'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1': The film came as the fourth and penultimate instalment in 'The Twilight Saga' film series. It starred Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner in important roles.
'Cosmopolis': Based on the novel of the same name by Don DeLillo, the film also starred Paul Giamatti, Samantha Morton, Sarah Gadon in pivotal roles.
'High Life': The film follows a group of criminals who are sent on a mission to travel on a spaceship towards a black hole. It stars Robert Pattinson and Juliette Binoche in pivotal roles.
